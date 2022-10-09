Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Loudoun County special education teacher placed on leave after alleged public intoxication: officials

Amy Richards was taken to the county detention and later released

By Jon Brown | Fox News
close
Loudoun, Va teacher speaks out after school agrees not to retaliate over transgender policy critique Video

Loudoun, Va teacher speaks out after school agrees not to retaliate over transgender policy critique

Tanner Cross and attorney Ryan Bangert offer reaction on 'The Story'

A special education teacher at a public high school in Loudoun County, Virginia, was reportedly put on paid administrative leave after she was charged Friday with being under the influence of alcohol in public by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

Amy Richards, 60, is a special education teacher at Potomac Falls High School in Loudoun County, where she has taught eight out of her 21 years teaching in the county, according to local WJLA.

Someone reportedly notified the school resource officer that Richards appeared to be "under the influence," according to police.

Someone reportedly notified the school resource officer that Richards appeared to be "under the influence," according to police. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)

Last Friday, someone reportedly notified the school resource officer that Richards appeared to be "under the influence," according to police. She was later released after county police took her to the county's detention center before releasing her on her own recognizance, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office daily incident report.

CALIFORNIA TEACHER BUSTED FOR BEING DRUNK AT SCHOOL IN FRONT OF STUDENTS

Amy Richards reportedly taught eight out of her 21 years teaching in Loudoun County at Potomac Falls High School.

Amy Richards reportedly taught eight out of her 21 years teaching in Loudoun County at Potomac Falls High School. (Google Maps)

Brandon Wolfe, the principal of Potomac Falls High School, sent messages to the school community that explained no one was hurt in the incident, according to WJLA.

"I am contacting you with an update to the message I sent earlier today regarding an incident that occurred on our campus involving a staff member," Wolfe wrote.

"Please see the daily incident report from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office below. As this is a pending law enforcement matter, I cannot offer more details, but please do feel free to reach out to me […] if you have questions or concerns," Wolfe added.

VIRGINIA FATHER SAYS ‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’ AFTER LOUDOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS SUED FOR ‘CORRUPTION OF CHILDREN’

A police officer in Loudoun County, Virginia, looks at her phone in Sterling, Virginia on Nov. 22, 2020.

A police officer in Loudoun County, Virginia, looks at her phone in Sterling, Virginia on Nov. 22, 2020. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Richards has since been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a statement from Loudoun County Public Schools officials.

Brian Nichols, 44, from Palm Springs, California, was arrested last month after the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department received reports of "an intoxicated teacher on a local school campus," in Thermal, California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

School personnel called authorities just before 10:20 a.m. to report that one of their teachers appeared to be drunk, the sheriff’s department said in a press release.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed reporting.

Jon Brown is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to jon.brown@fox.com