California teacher busted for being drunk at school in front of students

A California teacher was arrested after he was caught drunk while with students at the school where he worked, the local sheriff’s department said.

Brian Nichols, a 44-year-old Palm Springs man, was arrested on Monday after the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department received reports of "an intoxicated teacher on a local school campus," around the 86100 block of Avenue 66 in Thermal, California. School personnel called authorities just before 10:20 a.m. to report that one of their teachers appeared to be drunk, the sheriff’s department said in a Monday press release.

Nichols did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request regarding the allegations.

Investigators determined Nichols was "under the influence of alcohol while instructing children," the sheriff’s office said. Authorities charged Nichols with public intoxication, possession of alcohol on school grounds and child endangerment.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for additional information related to the allegations. Police did not identify the school involved.

Anyone with information related to the crime is asked to contact the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling 760-863-8990.