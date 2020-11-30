LA-area man who broke into estranged girlfriend's home beaten, stabbed to death by her mother, sister

The mother and sister of a woman whose estranged boyfriend broke into their Los Angeles County home and began strangling her managed to fend off the attacker by beating the man with golf clubs before ultimately stabbing him to death, authorities said.

Officers with the South Pasadena Police Department responded to a domestic violence call Saturday in the 500 block of Five Oaks Drive to find a window had been shattered at the home. A woman could be heard screaming from inside, police said. Officers entered the home through the broken window and found a suspect described by police as a White male in his 40s stabbed and beaten.

Officers administered aid before the South Pasadena Fire Department arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

He was later identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 40-year-old Justin Goss of Glendale.

Further investigation revealed that Goss had broken into the residence and attacked a woman who authorities determined to be his “estranged girlfriend,” according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, whose homicide investigators continue to assist South Pasadena police to determine the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death.

While the suspect was in the process of beating and choking the 37-year-old female victim, her mother and adult sister came to her aid, the sheriff’s department said. During the struggle, the suspect was stabbed and beaten with a golf club.

The original female victim was transported to the local hospital and treated for facial injuries and has been released.

The other two women were not charged with a crime because they were “well within their right to act in defense of their sister and daughter,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Barry Hall said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “They tried to pull him off, and it didn’t work; he was too strong. So they had to resort to using weapons.”