Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles small plane crash kills 2 on board at Van Nuys Airport

The plane crashed after about 14 minutes in the air

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Los Angles firefighters responding to plane crash at Van Nuys Airport that killed 2 Video

Los Angles firefighters responding to plane crash at Van Nuys Airport that killed 2

The plane was a single-engine CSA SportCruiser

A small plane with two people on board crashed Wednesday on the runway of Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, killing them both, according to local reports. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said it was responding to an airport emergency at 16303 W Waterman Drive in Van Nuys, a neighborhood in LA.  

SMALL PLANE CRASH IN GEORGIA MARSH CRITICALLY INJURES 2

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified the plane as a single-engine CSA SportCruiser. The agency said the plane crashed at Van Nuys Airport around 10:40 a.m. local time.

plane crash van nuys

The plane crashed around 10:40 a.m. local time in Los Angeles. (KTTV)

FOX 11 reported that the two people on board the plane were killed in the fiery crash. The plane was in the air for around 14 minutes and had a flight earlier in the morning without incident, according to the station. 

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. 

LAFD was not available for further comment. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

