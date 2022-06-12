Los Angeles shooting at rapper's party leaves 3 dead and 3 injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting in Los Angeles on early Sunday morning has left three people dead.

The shooting happened just after midnight at a rapper's party which took place at an underground warehouse in the 1400 block of S. Lorena Street, according to FOX 11.

Police said there were multiple suspects who ended up shooting six people. As a result, three people were killed and three people were injured.

Two of the victims are described to be in stable condition and one is in critical condition. According to the report, the victims are men in their 20s.

Police said that two people shot are believed to be security officers.

The incident is being investigated, according to police.