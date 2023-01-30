Los Angeles shooting that left 3 dead took place at 'rental party house,' neighbor says, as manhunt ongoing

A shooting that left 3 dead over the weekend in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood happened at a property that is a "rental party house," a neighbor says, as a manhunt for suspects is ongoing.

The gunfire that erupted around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the Beverly Crest area claimed the lives of Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago; Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, Illinois; and Destiny Sims, 26, of Buckeye, Arizona, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

As of Monday, no suspects have been publicly identified. The Los Angeles Police Department and Coroner’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

"It was a rental party house," Rachel David, a resident of the neighborhood where the shooting unfolded, told KTLA. "It’s not like all of a sudden this neighborhood is crazy. It was just that somebody didn’t check who was renting that house."

ANOTHER CALIFORNIA SHOOTING LEAVES 3 DEAD, 4 INJURED IN RITZY LA NEIGHBORHOOD

At a press conference on Saturday, Sgt. Bruce Borihanh said officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting with people down at a residence that was being used as a rental.

The LAPD arrived on the scene and pronounced three people dead. Four other victims were wounded. Two transported themselves to local hospitals before police arrived, and two others were transported to the hospital to receive care for gunshot wounds, police said.

FATIGUE, FRUSTRATION BUILDS AS CALIFORNIA SEES MULTIPLE MASS SHOOTINGS

Two of the wounded victims are in critical condition, and two are in stable condition, Borihanh told reporters.

The shooting follows a Jan. 21 massacre at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb that left 11 dead and nine wounded, and shootings at two Half Moon Bay farms on Jan. 23 that left seven dead and one wounded.

Police Detective Meghan Aguilar told The Associated Press that the search for suspects and evidence was ongoing Sunday. She said further details of the investigation were not expected before Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mid-century home where the shooting occurred is in a quiet neighborhood nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains where houses are large and expensive. The property, estimated at $3 million, is on a cul-de-sac and described in online real estate platforms as modern and private with a pool and outdoor shower.

Fox News’ Chris Pandolfo and the Associated Press contributed to this report.