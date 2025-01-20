Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LA Fires

LA relied on teen volunteers for years despite fire chief's warning, but leaders can't be sued: lawyer

Mayor Karen Bass could face recall over her administration's fire response, Los Angeles lawyer says

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
New hazards continue to threaten Los Angeles communities as wildfire recovery efforts continue Video

New hazards continue to threaten Los Angeles communities as wildfire recovery efforts continue

Fox News correspondent Jeff Paul has the latest on how landslides, new weather patterns and other hazards continue to inhibit the recovery efforts in Los Angeles communities impacted by wildfires.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley warned board members in writing two years ago that her department needed to create a pair of fully staffed crews dedicated to clearing brush and maintaining wildfire lines to bolster the part-time team it had, consisting of mostly young volunteers.

But despite her plea for funding, the City Council authorized only a fraction of it and hiring stalled, caught up in the red tape of L.A. bureaucracy, according to a new report.

While some residents have sued the government over alleged missteps that played a role in the expansion of the devastating wildfires this month, residents have little recourse beyond electing new city leadership, according to a local lawyer whose clients include homeowners looking elsewhere for relief after the fires leveled their communities.

"It’s a political disaster and may result in Bass being recalled," Neama Rahmani, a Los Angeles-based attorney who is representing multiple local clients in lawsuits in the aftermath of the destruction, said about Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. "But there is nothing that can be done legally."

ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

A California Department of Corrections hand crew works containment lines ahead of the Palisades Fire

A Department of Corrections hand crew works containment lines ahead of the Palisades Fire on Jan. 14, 2025, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Despite the missed warning, city leaders are likely immune from civil litigation under state laws that protect authorities from liability, Rahmani said.

"Government entities have broad immunity under the Government Code and can’t be sued for failing to prevent fires," he told Fox News Digital. "The lawsuits against the City and DWP will be dismissed."

The chief's memo, written in January 2023, was first reported by the Washington Post.

CALIFORNIANS ‘ANGRY’ AMID DEVASTATING WILDFIRES, ASKING WHERE HIGH TAX DOLLARS WENT

"The one significant area of weakness in our arsenal is that of a regularly staffed wildland hand crew," Crowley wrote to the Los Angeles Board of Fire Commissioners, asking for a full-time staff of professionals. The city had been relying on mutual aid from the state and county, both of which had staffing shortages, and a volunteer "Cadet Crew" that consisted mostly of teens and young adults led by active firefighters.

California fires aftermath

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Jan. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

"The wildland hand crew is the make-or-break resource in ensuring fire lines are strong and secure," she added. "Without this resource methodically creating and supporting [a] fire line on a wildland fire, weakness in the line can mean the [difference] in containment or out of control spread."

Crowley also warned that increased construction in fire-prone areas was among the factors that "dramatically increased" the threat of wildfires in Los Angeles in recent decades, in addition to the Santa Ana winds and climate change.

ARMED HOMEOWNERS PATROL FOR LOOTERS INSIDE EVACUATION ZONE

The Cadet Crew met twice a week with between 10 and 26 people, working on labor-intensive projects like clearing brush. The program was designed to train future firefighters, and as a result, suffered high turnover as members were hired into the department and transferred to other units, Crowley wrote.

A California Department of Corrections hand crew works containment lines ahead of the Palisades Fire

A Department of Corrections hand crew member is shown on Jan. 14, 2025, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

"The LAFD will need to expand staffing to meet the demands of a new normal, year-long fire season and a rapidly decreasing availability of mutual aid/auto aid Hand Crews State wide," she wrote.

She urged the board to create two new hand crews, staffed with a handful of firefighters and dozens of paid fire suppression aids that would cover the city for seven days a week. She asked for $7 million to get it done, with nearly $4 million for salaries and the rest for a fleet of vehicles to carry them to the front lines over rugged terrain.

While some of the money has been approved and hiring is underway, the crews are reportedly not yet operational.

Karen Bass leaves a packed news briefing with FEMA officials

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass leaves a press conference as she visits the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center on Jan. 14, 2025. (REUTERS/Daniel Cole)

MORE FIREBUGS CHARGED AS LA'S NEW TOUGH-ON-CRIME DA HEATS UP FIGHT AGAINST LOOTERS AND ARSONISTS

The fire department did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

While city officials may be safe from legal repercussions, separate lawsuits against insurance companies and those who may have been responsible for igniting the wildfires remain on the table, Rahmani said.

"The only real viable case is against Edison," he told Fox News Digital.

Palisades fire rages around sunset blvd street sign

A building burns on Sunset Boulevard in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Jan. 8, 2025. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Southern California Edison, a utility company, is facing several lawsuits alleging that its equipment helped start the Eaton Fire, which has scorched northern parts of Los Angeles County, including Altadena. Rahmani's firm is involved in the litigation against the utility and is also representing victims with insurance claims and seeking aid from government programs pro bono, he said. 

The Palisades Fire, which tore through the Pacific Palisades community, is being described as the most destructive wildfire in the history of Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.