Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles police investigating dead body found on fire in shopping cart

Local reports said the victim was possibly homeless.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The body of a deceased person was found on fire Tuesday morning in a shopping cart, Los Angeles police said. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to reports of a rubbish fire just before 5 a.m. near North Main and Wilhardt streets outside downtown Los Angeles, the department told Fox News. 

The LAPD told Fox News a body was on fire while in the cart at the time. Fox Los Angeles reported the body was discovered by a man arriving to work. 

The death is being investigated as a homicide and no arrests have been made. Local reports said the victim was possibly homeless. The cause of death has not been determined. 

People living on the streets face a greater risk of dying via homicide, according to LAPD figures. In 2021, at least 87 people identified as homeless were killed. 

In Los Angeles County, 1,612 people described as "unhoused" died last year, not all to homicides, according to data released by the coroner's office.

Most recently, a 30-year-old homeless man was shot and killed in Long Beach. Eduardo Alonso died on Jan. 29 when officers found him in a vacant building that had been converted into a homeless encampment with a gunshot wound. 

    A homeless man pushes a cart with his belonging along the Boardwalk in this beach community adjacent to Santa Monica on Feb. 7 in Venice Beach, California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

    Deborah Knapp, 51-years old, uses an awning from a business in the 14500 block of Victory Blvd. to keep her and her belongings dry from the rain in Van Nuys. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

    A homeless man moves his belongings from a street near Los Angeles City Hall, background, as crews prepared to clean the area. (AP)

  In this June 8, 2021, file photo, a jogger walks past a homeless encampment in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles City Council is poised to clamp down on homeless encampments, making it illegal to pitch tents on some sidewalks, beneath overpasses and near parks. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
    A jogger walks past a homeless encampment in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

A 25-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the slaying days later.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Your Money