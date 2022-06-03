Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles hospital stabbing leaves at least 3 injured, suspect remains inside, police say

The Los Angeles Police Department has multiple officers outside the Encino hospital as they try to connect with the suspect after a reported stabbing, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
At least three people were injured Friday during a stabbing at a Los Angeles hospital and a suspect has possibly barricaded themselves, authorities told Fox News. 

The Los Angeles Police Department respond to the Encino Hospital Medical Center around 3:50 p.m. to a reported stabbing of two medical staff employees, the LAPD said. 

Los Angeles police responded Friday to a hospital amid reports of a stabbing inside. 

Los Angeles police responded Friday to a hospital amid reports of a stabbing inside.  (KTTV)

Officers were at the scene and clearing the hospital. The three victims were taken to a nearby trauma center with unspecified injuries and remain in critical condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department told Fox News. 

The hospital where they are being treated said their conditions have improved. 

"Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center received three patients to our Level II Trauma Center suffering stab wounds from the incident at Encino Hospital Medical Center," a statement from Dignity Health Northridge Hospital said. "All three patients are currently listed in stable condition."

The suspect could possibly be barricaded inside and authorities are trying to make contact, police said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.