Los Angeles hospital stabbing leaves at least 3 injured, suspect remains inside, police say

At least three people were injured Friday during a stabbing at a Los Angeles hospital and a suspect has possibly barricaded themselves, authorities told Fox News.

The Los Angeles Police Department respond to the Encino Hospital Medical Center around 3:50 p.m. to a reported stabbing of two medical staff employees, the LAPD said.

Officers were at the scene and clearing the hospital. The three victims were taken to a nearby trauma center with unspecified injuries and remain in critical condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department told Fox News.

The hospital where they are being treated said their conditions have improved.

"Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center received three patients to our Level II Trauma Center suffering stab wounds from the incident at Encino Hospital Medical Center," a statement from Dignity Health Northridge Hospital said. "All three patients are currently listed in stable condition."

The suspect could possibly be barricaded inside and authorities are trying to make contact, police said.