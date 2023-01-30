Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles firefighters help deliver baby: 'They talked us through what to do'

The Los Angeles Fire Department responds to about 400 obstetrics calls a year.

By Matteo Cina | Fox News
The Los Angeles Fire Department aids in the birth of a child after the mother could not get to the hospital on time. CREDIT: Lawrence Longo

Soren Armour Longo had a few unexpected guests at his birth: two officers of the Los Angeles Fire Department

Studio City couple Lawrence and Astrid Longo welcomed their third child three-and-a-half weeks early. Crews with Fire Station 86 arrived within four minutes of the call and just like that – Soren was born. 

"It barely one [push], one-and-a-half," Astrid said. "They talked us through what to do."

Firefighter-EMT Joshua Krylo has delivered babies before, he said when reuniting with the family a week later, but it's actually very rare. "It's a part of our job… we show up and go to work… but she did all the work... we just showed up," he said. 

    Lawrence and Astrid Longo give birth after the Los Angeles Fire Department helped deliver their baby (Lawrence Longo)

    Lawrence and Astrid Longo give birth after the Los Angeles Fire Department helped deliver their baby (Lawrence Longo)

According to Krylo, the department responded to around 400 obstetrics calls out of all the calls they receive in a typical year – that's less than 1%. 

As for the Longos, Lawrence said he's proud to show off his "warrior wife," who was actually teaching a workout class two hours before their second child was born. "The plan wasn't a home birth," Lawrence told Fox News Digital. 

"Soren" is a name of Swedish origin. Astrid, being Swedish, named Soren in line with her culture and their other children, Larrin and Stellan.

