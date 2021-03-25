Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fires
Published

Los Angeles fire prompts rescue of people stranded on roof: report

No injuries were immediately reported.

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Firefighters in Los Angeles were working Wednesday night to rescue multiple people who appeared stranded on the roof of a downtown building that caught fire.

Crews were seen positioning a ladder to the top of a vacant eight-story building in a bid to get the people off the roof safely, in video posted by KABC-TV of Los Angeles. Several people were seen waving to firefighter from the roof.

A call came in about the blaze at 7:18 p.m., a fire department spokesman told KABC. The blaze started on the second floor and it was unknown how extensively the flames spread inside the building.

MISSING NEW YORK FIREFIGHTER'S BODY FOUND AFTER NURSING HOME BLAZE 

No injuries were immediately reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to the firefighters reaching the stranded people by ladder, other firefighters were looking to enter the building to battle the flames, the spokeswoman said.

It was unknown whether more people were inside the structure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.

Your Money