©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Los Angeles driver barrels truck into gas station, knocking over pump and injuring 11, including kids

Pick-up slams into Panorama City neighborhood gas station

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
A pick-up truck barreled into a Los Angeles gas station on Tuesday, knocking over a fuel pump, hitting other vehicles and leaving at least 11 people, including five children injured, according to authorities.  

The truck, which was towing a concrete pumping trailer, entered the station in the Panorama City neighborhood shortly before 5 p.m. and hit three cars, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Nobody was trapped in the cars and there wasn’t any fire, just a minor gasoline spill, the fire department said. 

Police investigate a car accident at a gas station in the Panorama City section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. 

Eleven people received minor injuries and seven were taken to hospitals for evaluation, while four declined to be transported, according to the agency. 

Police investigate a car accident at a gas station in the Panorama City section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. 

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

Police investigate a car accident at a gas station in the Panorama City section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. 

LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey told the Los Angeles Times that a gas station employee activated an emergency shutoff switch to prevent further gas spillage or spread. 

LAPD spokesman Officer Drake Madison told the Times the driver of the truck was not immediately arrested and there was no evidence of a DUI, though the investigation is ongoing. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 