Los Angeles requires youth basketball participants to wear masks, critic calls policy 'dangerous'

The City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks is requiring youth to wear masks while playing basketball

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Youth basketball league participants in Los Angeles are still being required to wear masks while they are on the court more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Los Angeles Uprising, an organization that pushes back against "restrictions and mandates," tweeted a picture of a youth basketball game from Saturday which shows participants wearing masks while on the court.

The youth basketball game took place at the Mar Vista Recreation Center.

A flyer for the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks Summer Basketball League states that a "face mask is required at all times."

Kids in a youth basketball league in Los Angeles are still being required to wear masks due to COVID-19.

In addition, participants over the age of 12 must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before entering any indoor park facility.

The Los Angeles Uprising founder, who chose to remain anonymous, told Fox News Digital that the policy is absurd.

"Obviously, at this point, there's no excuses anymore. You know, everyone has access to vaccines. Everyone can do it. Everyone's caught in this. At this point, it's just completely out of alignment," the LA Uprising founder said.

The debate on COVID-era masks has polarized the nation. 

"And no one in this city has ever fought for kids or said, 'Hey, let's make sure we get this in alignment for them.' Let's make sure that teens and kids this end of summer and fall don't have to deal with restrictions if they don't need to. But no one ever speaks up for the kids, certainly out of public health and certainly not in the city. They've never done that. They've never looked out for the kids. Never," he added.

Jonathan Zachreson, founder of Reopen California Schools, told Fox News Digital that he thinks it's dangerous to have kids wearing masks while doing physical activity.

A young child is seen wearing a mask while getting a vaccine.

"I would say it's dangerous to have kids in physical activity, excessive exertion like basketball, to be in masks. And frankly, you know, we talk about mask choice and allowing people to make decisions for them and their families," he said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.