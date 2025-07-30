Louisiana 'Medicaid millionaire' bought Lamborghini while claiming government benefits for years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Not so fast.

A Louisiana woman who purchased a Lamborghini while fraudulently obtaining Medicaid benefits is facing a fraud charge, authorities said this week.

Candace Taylor, 35, of Slidell, dubbed the "Medicaid millionaire" by the office of Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, was arrested Monday. The state Bureau of Investigation began looking into Taylor after receiving a complaint from the Louisiana Health Department saying she underreported her income to qualify for Medicaid benefits.

"From 2021 through 2024, Ms. Taylor continued to transfer tens of thousands of dollars between her personal and business accounts, with personal inflows consistently exceeding the eligibility thresholds for Medicaid," the affidavit directly states.

Medicaid provides health insurance for low-income adults and children. The program is partially funded and primarily managed by state governments. The federal government establishes parameters for states to follow. However, each state administers their Medicaid program differently.

Taylor initially applied for Medicaid in May 2019 under the alias Candace Sailor, listing a bi-weekly income of $1,900 and no dependents, authorities said. That application was denied.

Less than a year later, she re-applied under the same misspelled name, prosecutors said. She was allegedly inconsistent with the years she reported having a dependent.

Investigators eventually discovered she owned six different businesses that generated more than $9.5 million between January 2020 and December 2024, according to court documents.

A look at her accounts revealed deposits totaling $480,994.09, with over $325,000 directly attributable to Taylor's business activities, authorities said. In addition, transfers and payments were disbursed from one account, including $45,086.65 in vehicle payments to Audi Finance.

Other purchases included a $100,000 wire transfer to Tactical Fleet, an exotic car dealership, followed by a $13,000 debit card transaction for the purchase of a 2022 Lamborghini Urus, authorities said.

Taylor also made multiple six-figure withdrawals via cashier's checks, which allegedly funded property purchases, cosmetic surgery, high-end jewelry, and luxury services.

Two months after the Lamborghini, Taylor tried to renew her Medicaid benefits, claiming she made $4,000 per month with an unidentified business. However, she omitted that she was the owner, authorities said.

Investigators also saw Taylor flaunting her lifestyle on social media, the attorney general's office said.