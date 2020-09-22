Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tropical Storm
Published

Live Updates: Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall, heavy rains projected

Fox News
close
Tropical Storm Beta nears Texas coastVideo

Tropical Storm Beta nears Texas coast

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall on the upper Texas coast late Monday night, with heavy rains projected to continue over portions of the state's middle and upper coast.

The storm was located about 10 miles east-southeast of Port Lavaca, Texas, as of 2 a.m., with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Beta is expected to bring up to 15 inches of rain from the middle Texas coast to southeast Louisiana through Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Follow below for the latest updates. Mobile users click here.

Trending in US