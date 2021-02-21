LIVE UPDATES: Texas, other Southern states warm as storm recovery begins

Warmer temperatures in Texas and other states in the South and Southwest brought relief after a brutal winter storm ravaged the region last week, leaving millions without power and dozens dead.

Fast Facts Temperatures in the south will rise to "typical levels or a few degrees above average by early week," Fox News meteorologist Rick Reichmuth forecasted Saturday



Roughly half the more than 70 deaths reported so far have occurred in Texas

Temperatures in the South will rise to "typical levels or a few degrees above average by early week," Fox News meteorologist Rick Reichmuth forecasted Saturday. "A major warm-up is occurring, and temps will be in the 60s by" Sunday. "This will quickly melt the snow and ice and allow the clean-up to begin."

Storm victims now face a challenging clean-up and expensive repairs as millions are still being advised to boil water for drinking.

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster Saturday for 77 of the 254 counties in Texas. The move will make federal funding available to assist in the cleanup.

Follow for the latest updates on the storm. Mobile users click here.

Fox News' Paul Best and The Associated Press contributed to this report.