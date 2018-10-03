Rick Reichmuth joined Fox News Channel (FNC) in 2004, as a meteorologist.Read More

Most recently, Reichmuth covered the devastating impact of the EF5 tornado in Moore, Oklahoma. In the past, Reichmuth has provided FNC with invaluable coverage of every hurricane season since joining in 2004.

Before joining FNC, Reichmuth worked as a live weather anchor for Weather Services International in Andover, Massachusetts. Prior to this role, Reichmuth worked as a freelance weather anchor for WFXT-FOX 25 in Boston, MA where he primarily anchored weather for weekend newscasts. Previously, Reichmuth also worked as a weather anchor for CNN, CNN Headline News, and CNN International in Atlanta, GA. There he took on many tasks while working closely with executive producers to make sure accurate weather forecasts were being distributed properly and efficiently.

Reichmuth first began his career as a production coordinator for CNN en Espanol in Atlanta, GA. Reichmuth graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Spanish literature and went on to Georgia State University and Mississippi State University to complete a broadcast meteorology program. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association.