LIVE UPDATES: Protests continue across America in wake of George Floyd death

All times ET.

6:54 p.m. -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a partial curfew for the downtown area from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

6:47 p.m. -- The city of Atlanta said a 9 p.m. curfew will be effect Saturday.

6:45 p.m. -- Philadelphia announced a "mandatory city-wide curfew" effective 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

"Only persons with essential duties will be permitted outdoors," the Philadelphia Police tweeted.

6:55 p.m. -- Garcetti tweets updates about curfew and what areas of the city it will be applied to.

"Currently, the curfew will apply to downtown Los Angeles between the 110 fwy on the west, Alameda on the east, and 10 fwy on the south, and 101 fwy on the north between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.," he wrote.

7:29 p.m. -- A video posted to Twitter Saturday evening showed protesters in Chicago physically clashing with police as a bystander filmed the confrontation. The crowd surrounds one police officer and begins to hurl objects in his direction after pushing him repeatedly. It then becomes a free-for-all of plainclothes citizens and uniformed officers hitting one another.

