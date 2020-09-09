Live Updates: Wildfires rage in California, Oregon

Massive fires continued to rage in California and Oregon into Wednesday morning.

More than a dozen firefighters in California defended a fire station in the Los Padres National Forest on the state's central coast. Some suffered from burns and smoke inhalation, and three were flown to a hospital in Fresno, where one was in critical condition.

There are more than two dozen major fires in the state.

In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown declared an emergency over an “unprecedented and significant fire event” in the state. The Oregonian reported that fires prompted evacuations throughout the state.

