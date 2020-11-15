Live Updates: Election link unclear as poll workers across US test positive for COVID-19

At least two dozen poll workers in Missouri and others in New York, Iowa, Indiana, and Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus, although an Election Day link is unclear at this time, according to reports.

Public health experts said the infections can't be tied definitively to polling places because COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across the U.S., and there's no way to determine if in-person voting assisted the surge.

Meanwhile, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was sidelined from Sunday’s historic Crew Dragon launch at Kennedy Space Center by COVID-19.

Musk disclosed on the eve of the launch that he “most likely” has a moderate case of coronavirus, despite mixed results. He was replaced in his official duties at Kennedy Space Center by SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell.

