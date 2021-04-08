LIVE UPDATES: Derek Chauvin trial continues Friday; medical examiner expected to testify

The murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is set to resume Friday morning.

Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker is expected to testify. He performed the only autopsy on George Floyd following his May 2020 death.

On Thursday, a medical expert testified that Floyd died of a lack of oxygen from being pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck, not because of drug use and health issues.

"A healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died," said prosecution witness Dr. Martin Tobin, a lung and critical care specialist at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and Loyola University’s medical school in Illinois.

FAST FACTS Chauvin, 45, is charged with second and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd.



Defense attorney Eric Nelson has argued that the now-fired White officer did what he was trained to do and that Floyd’s death was caused by illegal drugs and underlying medical problems.

Tobin, analyzing a graphic presentation of the three officers restraining Floyd for what prosecutors say was almost 9 1/2 minutes, testified that Chauvin’s knee was "virtually on the neck" for more than 90% of the time.

Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for 3 minutes, 2 seconds, after Floyd had "reached the point where there was not one ounce of oxygen left in the body," Tobin added.

Dr. Bill Smock, a Louisville, Kentucky, physician in forensic medicine, also testified that Floyd had died from "positional asphyxia."

Fox News will present coverage surrounding the historic trial throughout the week. In addition to programming on the Fox News Channel, Fox News Digital will provide livestreams of the proceeding at FoxNews.com.

Follow below for more updates on the trial. Mobile users click here.