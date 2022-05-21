Expand / Collapse search
Lincoln
Published

Lincoln Memorial closes after Georgetown seniors leave broken bottles, spilled wine

Lincoln Memorial shut down after college graduates break bottles, pop champagne on steps

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., was shut down Saturday morning after a crowd of seniors from Georgetown University left broken bottles and spilled wine on the monument's steps.

Hundreds of students had gathered to watch the sunrise Saturday after the senior ball on Friday. A few took a dip in the Reflecting Pool. 

The National Park Service announced a brief delay in accessibility to the Lincoln Memorial, saying the group had left debris in the area.

Hundreds of Georgetown University seniors gathered at the Lincoln Memorial to watch the sunrise Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Hundreds of Georgetown University seniors gathered at the Lincoln Memorial to watch the sunrise Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Madison Adams/Fox News)

Georgetown University students took a dip in the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Georgetown University students took a dip in the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Madison Adams/Fox News)

"The Lincoln Memorial is closed this morning following a local university graduation celebration that left litter, broken bottles and spilled wine and champagne covering the steps," the National Park Service announced Saturday morning. 

Workers clean the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington Saturday, May 21, 2022, after broken bottles and spilled alcohol was found following a graduation celebration.

Workers clean the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington Saturday, May 21, 2022, after broken bottles and spilled alcohol was found following a graduation celebration. (National Park Service)

By around 11 a.m., the memorial was reopened to the public.

"Thanks to our facilities staff for the quick cleanup this morning. The Lincoln Memorial is open. We appreciate your patience," the park service said.

Fox News' Madison Adams and Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.

