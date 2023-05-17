Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

Limo company operator convicted of manslaughter in New York crash that left 20 people dead

Nauman Hussain could face up to 15 years in prison for the fatal limo crash

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
7 dead, 11 injured in deadly Texas car crash in front of migrant shelter Video

7 dead, 11 injured in deadly Texas car crash in front of migrant shelter

Fox News’ Griff Jenkins reports on the deadly Texas car crash and the driver now being in police custody after hitting people, believed to be migrants, waiting at a bus station.

The operator of a limousine company in New York was convicted of manslaughter on Wednesday in relation to a 2018 crash that left 20 people dead in a rural portion of the state.

The decision was reached by a jury in Albany, New York, on Wednesday during their second day of deliberations. Nauman Hussain was convicted of 20 counts of manslaughter.

He could face up to 15 years in prison.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nauman Hussain in suit

Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people, walks outside during a lunch break in a new trial in Schoharie, N.Y., on Monday, May 1, 2023. Judge Peter Lynch, rejected a plea agreement for Hussain to avoid prison time. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Hussain ran Prestige Limousine at the time of the crash. A sentencing hearing will take place on May 31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.