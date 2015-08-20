Let them eat cake: Kids hate the idea of couple eating 60-year-old cake to mark anniversary

A Florida couple — married 60 years — are still enjoying a tradition from their wedding day. Every anniversary they take a bite from the top layer of their wedding cake stored in a coffee can in their freezer.

Ann and Ken Fredericks said they pour brandy over the dark fruitcake to moisten it and break off a piece.

Ann Fredericks tells Florida Today (http://tinyurl.com/pguh2z5 ) that her children are appalled, but she says it's actually quite tasty with the brandy and has never made them sick.

The couple was married in Nyack, New York in 1955 and Ann's grandmother made the cake. The three-layer cake was made a couple of months before the wedding so it would settle. A local bakery then covered it in frosting before the wedding.

