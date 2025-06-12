Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

Legal immigrant sees small business boom after opening doors to police injured during anti-ICE riots

Owner Elizabeth Mendoza welcomes both law enforcement and protesters seeking relief from pepper spray

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Salvadoran restaurant owner offers act of kindness, aids police during riots Video

LOS ANGELES – A restaurant owner outside Los Angeles is opening up about her decision to help police officers who were tear-gassed during riots outside her business June 7.

Elizabeth Mendoza is the owner of La Ceiba Restaurant, a Salvadoran eatery in Long Beach, who told Fox News Digital she welcomed both police and protesters who entered her business seeking help after being pepper-sprayed that Saturday afternoon.

"I feel sad because my city … it's a good city," she said. "My people is honest. My people have to work a lot. I'm here for 14 years. I know my people, and I feel bad … when I saw the police. The police need my help, too, because they are human like me. They feel everything like me.

"They have to … work," she said, adding she has received thanks from police for helping officers that day

COAST-TO-COAST ANTI-ICE CHAOS CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Elizabeth Mendoza, owner of La Ceiba, stands inside her restaurant in Long Beach, California

Elizabeth Mendoza is the owner of La Ceiba Restaurant, a Salvadoran eatery in Long Beach, who told Fox News Digital she welcomed police and protesters who stopped by her business seeking help after being pepper-sprayed June 7. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Mendoza initially said her restaurant had suffered because the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids and police presence in the area made people "scared" to walk around. But now her business is thriving due to the positive attention she has received nationally for helping officers.

She has been living in the United States for more than 30 years and is a legal U.S. citizen.

The business owner said the recent riots and ICE raids have made her "sad" because immigrants like her want "peace" and "work" in the United States. 

WATCH: DEM, MEDIA OUTLETS INSIST LA ANTI-ICE RIOTS ARE 'PEACEFUL' DESPITE VIOLENCE, INJURED COPS

The inside of La Ceiba Restaurant in Long Beach, California

Mendoza said her restaurant has suffered because the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and police presence in the area made people "scared" to walk around.

While outsiders have treated what she described as her "hole-in-the-wall" restaurant with respect, Mendoza called on protesters to condemn violence against other local businesses.

"Everything is OK. I want to say that protest is good," she said. "But no[t] something bad — the street, the windows. Please, don't do that."

DOZENS OF ANTI-ICE RIOTERS ARRESTED IN LA AS TRUMP SENDS IN NATIONAL GUARD TO QUELL VIOLENCE

Elizabeth Mendoza, owner of La Ceiba, stands outside her restaurant in Long Beach, California

Mendoza said she received thanks from police for helping officers who were pepper-sprayed June 7. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Protests escalated in the Los Angeles area beginning June 6 and June 7, when ICE raids began across the county, resulting in hundreds of illegal immigrant arrests. The Department of Homeland Security shared information with Fox News about some of the most violent offenders arrested by ICE those two days.

Rioting broke out on the evening of June 7, a Friday, as agitators burned cars, threw objects and fireworks at police, blocked traffic, vandalized public buildings with graffiti and smashed windows of the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters downtown.

FEDERAL OFFICIALS SLAM DEMOCRATS FOR 'DANGEROUS' RHETORIC AS ICE AGENTS FACE VIOLENT MOBS IN LA, NYC

A police officer's face is covered in pepper spray outside the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest.

A police officer's face is covered in pepper spray outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles June 8, 2025, after an immigration raid protest. (Jae Hong)

The rioting continued into the weekend and ensuing weeknights. 

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.