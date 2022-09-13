At least 12 new Ford Mustangs stolen from Michigan assembly plant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Michigan are looking for the people who drove off in 12 to 15 new Mustangs from Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

The vehicles were stolen around 2 a.m. Tuesday. It is not the first theft of its kind from the facility, FOX 2 Detroit reports.

Two of the stolen Mustangs have been recovered, police told the station.

Station reporter Charlie Langton posted a video to Twitter showing how the cars were stolen from a parking lot across the street from the plant.

The Flat Rock Assembly Plant makes the Ford Mustang and Lincoln Continental, the station says.

A similar theft took place the same day. On the other side of the metropolitan area, thieves "smashed through the Stellantis truck plant and stole multiple Jeep Wagoneers," FOX 2 reported. The thieves were able to steal at least two SUVs that cost up to $100,000 before police caught up to them.

Back in June, six new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s were stolen from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Three of the stolen vehicles, which retail for $80,000 a piece, were recovered in that incident.

Last December four Mustang GT 500s were stolen from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant. One of them crashed through a security gate in order to exit the facility, the News-Herald reports. Shortly after that theft, two of the stolen vehicles were recovered.