At least one dead after jet crashes into another plane at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona

At least one person is dead after a plane crashed at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday afternoon.

During a press conference, officials with the Scottsdale Fire Department shared that five people were involved in the crash and that it is still an active scene as they work to rescue one person still trapped.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital that a plane veered off the runway after landing at Scottsdale Airport on Monday and crashed into another plane.

"A Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona around 2:45 p.m. local time Monday, Feb. 10," the FAA said in a statement.

The airport confirmed the crash in a post on X.

"An accident has occurred upon arrival to runway 21," the airport posted on X. "Fire Department is on scene assessing the situation. Scottsdale Airports runway is currently closed.

The FAA said it will investigate what led to the crash and provide updates when available.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.