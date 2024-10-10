Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather

At least 4 dead after tornados rip through St. Lucie County during Milton: officials

Two tornadoes ripped through St. Lucie County on Wednesday leaving a path of destruction

By Michael Dorgan , Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
close
Deadly tornadoes destroy sheriffs facility in St. Lucie County, Florida Video

Deadly tornadoes destroy sheriffs facility in St. Lucie County, Florida

St. Lucie County spokesperson Erick Gill says officials believe up to a dozen tornadoes from Hurricane Milton touched down in the area with confirmed fatalities.

At least four people were killed Wednesday after several tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Milton touched down at a senior community in St. Lucie County, Florida, the St. Lucie County Emergency Operations Center confirmed to FOX Weather.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson said search and rescue crews were mobilizing to find victims in Spanish Lakes Country Club in Fort Pierce, where significant tornados ripped through the area.

"They didn’t stand a chance," Pearson said. "Everything in (the tornado's) path is just devastated. Our deputies are out there even while the storm Milton is approaching with National Guardsmen, with search and rescue teams going through the rubble."

HURRICANE MILTON MAKES LANDFALL, SLAMMING INTO FLORIDA WITH DESTRUCTIVE WINDS, CATASTROPHIC STORM SURGE

tornado damage to St. Lucie County Sheriff's office building

The twisted metal from a St. Lucie County Sheriff's office building over a police vehicle. ( ERIC HASERT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The sheriff reported that hundreds of homes were either damaged or destroyed in the county. The exact number of people trapped and in need of rescue is unknown.

"We’ve got about 300 members of law enforcement and volunteers out there sifting through these residences on the rescue mission to see if we can get anybody else out of there," Pearson told FOX Weather.

A building at the sheriff's office was among those that were damaged. 

Video of Pearson taken outside the headquarters showed a 10,000 square foot building that was demolished by a tornado, with several police vehicles crushed below twisted metal. Pearson said no one was inside and no one was injured.

WATCH: Sheriff describes devastating tornado damage to St. Lucie County Sheriffs office building

Sheriff describes devastating tornado damage to St. Lucie County Sheriffs office building Video

ROOF OF TROPICANA FIELD RIPPED OPEN BY HURRICANE MILTON

The tornados preceded Milton making landfall in the county, Erick Gill, the St. Lucie County spokesperson told Fox & Friends on Thursday.

Gill said that two tornadoes in the area were confirmed and there may have been as many as a dozen twisters total that struck St. Lucie. He said more than 900 calls were made to the county’s emergency operations center about tornado activity.

He said that the county had not given emergency evacuation orders since the area was expected to be hit by the edge of the hurricane and that tornadoes can emerge even in regular storms.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson and tornado damage to a police building

St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson describing the tornado damage to a police building. (St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office)

"All the projections coming in yesterday… we didn’t expect the tornado activity that we saw yesterday," Gill said. "I’ve worked for St. Lucie County for 21 years, I’ve been through multiple storms here and this has been the worst I’ve ever seen."

He urged residents to remain at home and let first responders do their job.

More than 3 million people in Florida were without power Thursday after Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key last night as a damaging Category 3 storm.

Milton, which is a Category 1 storm at the time of this report, has currently moved off Florida's east coast after bringing damaging winds, flooding rains and a developing storm surge threat to that area.

Spanish Lakes seniors community

At least four people were killed Wednesday after several tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Milton touched down at Spanish Lakes Country Club in Fort Pierce, a seniors community. (Google Maps)

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.