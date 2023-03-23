Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Law enforcement kills California man armed with machete: police

Police attempted to negotiate with the machete wielding suspect for almost three hours before law enforcement began firing

Mitch Picasso
By Mitch Picasso | Fox News
A man brandishing a machete barricaded himself in a house and held three people hostage in San Jose, California. 

Police say a California man with a machete took one adult and two children as hostages and held them up in a house near a high school, KTVU reports.

Local authorities responded to the situation around 8:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday night. 

"Units are currently working a hostage barricade involving an adult male armed with a machete in the 900 Block of Boynton Ave. Special operations personnel are on scene. We will provide updates as they become available," San Jose Police tweeted.

Police securing the perimeter of a house in which a man with a machete held three hostages in San Jose, California.

Police securing the perimeter of a house in which a man with a machete held three hostages in San Jose, California. (KTVU)

Before the situation broke the suspect — who remains unidentified at the time of this report — called his cousin, Cassandra, and requested that she come to pick up his dog.

"He called me when everything was happening," she told the station. "Come get the dog ‘cause I’m in trouble," Cassandra said, according to KTVU.

Unit parked outside on the street where a man held three hostages in San Jose, California.

Unit parked outside on the street where a man held three hostages in San Jose, California. (KTVU)

"I feel in shock, because I didn't think he would ever be doing something like that," she continued. "He had anger issues, but I never thought he would do that."

Law enforcement attempted to negotiate with the suspect for a few hours but were unable to get the man to surrender peaceably. 

San Jose Police Department Crime Scene Unit truck parked outside where a man wielding a machete held three hostages in San Jose, California.

San Jose Police Department Crime Scene Unit truck parked outside where a man wielding a machete held three hostages in San Jose, California. (KTVU)

At 11:10 p.m., police opened fire, shooting and killing the suspect.

The relationship between the man and the hostages is currently unknown. Police are not revealing what the motive was for the incident.

Mitch Picasso is a Fox News digital production assistant. You can reach him at @mitch_picasso on Twitter.