Laundrie's family camped out after Gabby Petito disappearance, documents say

Florida park documents confirm family camped out after Gabby Petito disappearance

Brian Laundrie’s mom Roberta checked in to a Florida park about 75 miles north of the family’s home earlier this month, records obtained by Fox News show.

Laundrie, 23, vanished on Sept. 14. His 22-year-old fiancée Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming on Sept. 19 – weeks after the couple was seen camping near the site where her remains were found. The coroner ruled her death a homicide.

Duane "Dog" Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, announced Saturday he was entering the search for Laundrie. He told Fox News he learned Monday that Laundrie’s parents spent the night in Fort De Soto Park with their son twice in early September from Sept. 1 to 3 and Sept. 6 to 8.

The documents confirm Chapman’s suspicion that the Laundries went camping at the Fort De Soto Park outside St. Petersburg between his return from out West on Sept. 1 and the day Petito’s mother reported her missing, Sept. 11. They show the family checked in on Sept. 6 and out on Sept. 8 – but there's no record on the document of them the week prior.

"I will no longer give that dog credibility or dignify his false claims with the time of my reply," Steven Bertolino, Laundrie’s attorney, told Fox News. However, he told local media that the family camped out on Sept. 6 and 7 and that "they all left the park." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Progressive caucus says no infrastructure without reconciliation as Dem divisions become apparent

Just days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went on ABC’s "This Week" to vow that Democrats will pass the $1 trillion infrastructure plan this week, progressives in the party did their own promising.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s Congressional Progressive Caucus on Tuesday issued a stinging rebuke of the voting on the bipartisan package without first passing President Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better reconciliation package.

The caucus said it is still committed to "delivering the transformative change that people throughout this country urgently want, need, and deserve."

The 96-member coalition said the agenda "is not some fringe wish list: it is the President’s agenda, the Democratic agenda, and what we all promised voters when they delivered us the House, Senate and White House."

Democrats may have control, but they are working with a razor-thin majority in the Senate and a House divided. Pelosi once held the position that the House would only pass the infrastructure bill if they also passed the reconciliation package.

But Politico reported Monday that Pelosi changed her opinion after she found out that Democrats could reduce the $3.5 trillion price tag. "It all changed, so our approach had to change," Pelosi told her caucus Monday, Politico reported. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Kamala Harris applauds student, who accused Israel of 'ethnic genocide,' for speaking 'your truth'

Vice President Kamala Harris nodded while a student accused Israel of ethnic genocide and then responded by saying the student's "truth should not be suppressed."

After speaking at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, to commemorate National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Harris took questions from the audience. That's when a female student raised questions about the money the U.S. is providing to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

"I see that over the summer there have been, like, protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers" about the Palestinian cause, the student said. She went on to note how "just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel, which hurts my heart because it's ethnic genocide and displacement of people, the same that happened in America, and I'm sure you're aware of this."

The student went on to allege that the money that would otherwise go to Americans struggling with housing and health care costs goes instead "to inflaming Israel and backing Saudi Arabia and what-not."

Harris replied that she "was glad" the student brought up such concerns and went on to say her opinion should be heard in a democracy.

"And again, this is about the fact that your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth, should not be suppressed and it must be heard, right? And one of the things we're fighting for in a democracy, right?" Harris said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Stuart Scheller Sr. and Cathy Scheller, the parents of Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr., told "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday and spoke about the Senate hearing involving Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.

"Our son called for accountability. Throughout the hearing today I don’t feel like they accepted accountability," the father said. "I am extremely disappointed. It’s no coincidence in my opinion that they put a gag order on [Stuart Jr] and they put him in prison the day before they had to appear in front of senators – and tomorrow in front of congressmen."

