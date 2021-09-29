Infrastructure bill: Progressive caucus says no infrastructure without reconciliation: LIVE UPDATES

Dem division becomes apparent

Just days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went on ABC’s "This Week" to vow that Democrats will pass the $1 trillion infrastructure plan this week, progressives in the party did their own promising.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s Congressional Progressive Caucus on Tuesday issued a stinging rebuke of the voting on the bipartisan package without first passing President Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better reconciliation package.

The caucus said it is still committed to "delivering the transformative change that people throughout this country urgently want, need, and deserve."

