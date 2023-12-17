Las Vegas school district opens tuberculosis investigation after infected person visits dozens of schools

Officials have opened a tuberculosis investigation after a person with an active infection was reported to have been on dozens of elementary and high school campuses in Nevada’s most populous county, according to the Associated Press.

The person in question, who has not been publicly identified, was believed to have been on 26 Clark County School District campuses and a training site before discovering the TB diagnosis, AP reported.

The Southern Nevada Health District also released a list of affected schools on Friday and notified people who were believed to be in close contact with the person.

The district said individual notifications were happening at 17 campuses for possible exposures, but no exposures had been identified at eight campuses so far, according to the AP.

Health district officials said not all who were exposed will be infected and not everyone who is infected has the active disease.

According to health officials, TB is easily spread in crowds or people living in crowded conditions and symptoms can include coughing that lasts at least two weeks, chest pain, coughing up blood or phlegm, weakness or fatigue, weight loss, chills, fever, night sweats and loss of appetite.

