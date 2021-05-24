Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nevada
Published

Nevada's Nellis Air Force Base investigates deadly military crash

Nellis said it would provide updates as they become available.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Nevada fire officials are investigating an aircraft crash that occurred near Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas Monday afternoon and has left at least one person dead. 

FOX5 reports that the crash happed at 2245 N. Christ Lane, south of the base, around 2:30 p.m. 

Nellis Air Force Base said it is "aware" of the crash and that the aircraft in question is "associated" with the base. 

Nellis said it would provide updates as they become available. 

Photos shared with local news outlet KSNV News 3 Las Vegas showed billowing smoke in the area of the crash. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least one person had been reported killed, but it remains unclear whether it was the pilot or a civilian on the ground. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money