Las Vegas man who died in Minnesota plane crash was scattering his father’s ashes: police

A man who died in a plane crash in Minnesota earlier this week was scattering his father’s ashes, police said.

Lee Cemensky, 58, died on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, just weeks after his father passed away after he went up on a "homemade" plane typically used to help tourists sight-see to pay tribute to his father, KLAS-TV reported.

The flight was brought to an abrupt end as it unexpectedly crashed in north-central Minnesota, killing Cemensky, who was a passenger, and Douglas Johnson, the 61-year-old who operated the plane.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Craig Katzenberger said investigators have learned Cemensky 's father, Leo John Cemensky, passed away on Aug. 7, and that the younger Cemensky was dispersing his father’s ashes during the fatal flight.

The plane crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. as the aircraft was attempting to land, officials said.

Cemensky moved back to Minnesota earlier in the year, from Las Vegas, Nevada, after he sold his full-service auto repair shop, Brakes Plus. He sold the business in February before relocating to Fifty Lakes, Minnesota, KLAS reported.

According to the report, Joseph Hunter, who purchased the business from Cemensky, described him as a "good guy" who was "good to all his customers."

Cemensky owned the shop for more than two decades.

The Federal Aviation Administration was continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.