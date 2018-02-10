Las Vegas hotel to renumber floors following massacre

The Mandalay Bay hotel and casino in Las Vegas will be renumbering its floors, effectively erasing the 32nd floor.

That's the floor from which gunman Stephen Paddock launched an Oct. 1 massacre that left 58 concertgoers dead and hundreds of other people injured.

Floors 31-34 will be changed to 56-59 later this month, MGM Resorts told the Los Angeles Times.

Last year, the company said room 32-135 where Paddock opened fire would never again be available to guests, the paper reported.

The floor wing of the mass shooter’s suite is still closed, the company told the Las Vegas-Review Journal.

Mandalay Bay has only 43 floors, but its top four floors are numbered 60-63.

A representative told the Times that floors 31-34 will “better align with the already numbered floors” at the top of the hotel.

“What MGM wants to do is move on from the tragedy and service customers without ignoring but without calling attention to it,” Michael McCall, a hospitality professor at Michigan State University, told the Review-Journal. “You don’t want (the 32nd floor) to become a morbid tourist site.”

A community-built shrine called the Las Vegas Healing Garden will be planting daffodils Saturday.