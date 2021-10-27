Larry Millete reprimanded by judge for contacting his kids from jail, denied future phone privileges

During his eight days in jail, Larry Millete spent more than nine hours on the phone with his children, allegedly violating a criminal protective order that was supposed to prevent him from contacting them, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

Larry was arrested on Oct. 19 at the Chula Vista home that his wife, Maya Millete, disappeared from on Jan. 7. The 40-year old pleaded not guilty on Oct. 21 to first-degree murder and illegal possession of an assault weapon, and is being held without bond.

At his second court appearance on Wednesday, Deputy District Attorney Christy Bowles detailed how Larry made 129 phone calls during his first week in jail and spent more than nine hours on the phone with his kids, who have been staying with Larry's parents.

Superior Court Judge Maryann D'Addezio signed off on a criminal protective order at his first hearing that was supposed to prevent him from contacting his three children, ages 5, 10, and 11. She read the order aloud in court on Oct. 21, but declined to publicly name the people who were named in it.

"Let me explain what a court order is. It’s not a suggestion. It’s not a request. It’s an order," Judge D'Addezio said Wednesday, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

"At the last hearing, out of deference to your attorney who didn’t want your children’s names read in court, the court specifically asked… whether you were aware that the orders that I was going to read applied to the protective parties listed on the document — who were your three children."

Bonita Martinez, Millete's attorney, reportedly told the court that her client did not understand the protective order, but Judge D'Addezio said she doesn't believe that "for a minute."

Martinez did not respond to phone calls or an email requesting comment on Wednesday.

The prosecutor reportedly argued in court that Larry had inappropriate conversations with his kids during those phone calls, criticizing their mother's side of the family, asking the children to read him news headlines, and suggesting that they watch the rated-R movie "Shot Caller," which is about a businessman who becomes the head of a prison gang after being sentenced for a fatal DUI crash.

A spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney's office declined to comment for this story, citing the ongoing case.

The Millete children were not at home on Oct. 19 when a SWAT team set off a flashbang at the family's house and arrested Larry.

He is due back in court on Nov. 4 for a bail hearing, followed by a readiness hearing on Dec. 16 and a preliminary examination on Feb. 28.