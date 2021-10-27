Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Larry Millete reprimanded by judge for contacting his kids from jail, denied future phone privileges

Larry Millete reportedly asked his kids to read him news headlines and criticized their mother's side of the family

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Maya Millete's family warns there were 'a lot of red flags' after husband arrested for her alleged murder Video

Maya Millete's family warns there were 'a lot of red flags' after husband arrested for her alleged murder

The California mom's sister and brother-in-law joined 'Fox & Friends First' explaining Maya was 'scared' of her husband Larry after she vanished in January.

During his eight days in jail, Larry Millete spent more than nine hours on the phone with his children, allegedly violating a criminal protective order that was supposed to prevent him from contacting them, according to Fox 5 San Diego. 

Larry was arrested on Oct. 19 at the Chula Vista home that his wife, Maya Millete, disappeared from on Jan. 7. The 40-year old pleaded not guilty on Oct. 21 to first-degree murder and illegal possession of an assault weapon, and is being held without bond. 

At his second court appearance on Wednesday, Deputy District Attorney Christy Bowles detailed how Larry made 129 phone calls during his first week in jail and spent more than nine hours on the phone with his kids, who have been staying with Larry's parents. 

Larry Millete pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and illegal possession of an assault weapon on Oct. 21. 

Larry Millete pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and illegal possession of an assault weapon on Oct. 21.  (KSWB)

Superior Court Judge Maryann D'Addezio signed off on a criminal protective order at his first hearing that was supposed to prevent him from contacting his three children, ages 5, 10, and 11. She read the order aloud in court on Oct. 21, but declined to publicly name the people who were named in it. 

MAYA MILLETE'S FAMILY PRAYING LARRY MILLETE WILL LEAD POLICE TO REMAINS: ‘WE BELIEVE HE’S NOT THAT EVIL'

"Let me explain what a court order is. It’s not a suggestion. It’s not a request. It’s an order," Judge D'Addezio said Wednesday, according to Fox 5 San Diego

"At the last hearing, out of deference to your attorney who didn’t want your children’s names read in court, the court specifically asked… whether you were aware that the orders that I was going to read applied to the protective parties listed on the document — who were your three children."

Maya Millete's three children – ages 5, 10, and 11 – are now staying with Larry Millete's parents. 

Maya Millete's three children – ages 5, 10, and 11 – are now staying with Larry Millete's parents.  (Maricris Drouaillet)

Bonita Martinez, Millete's attorney, reportedly told the court that her client did not understand the protective order, but Judge D'Addezio said she doesn't believe that "for a minute."

Martinez did not respond to phone calls or an email requesting comment on Wednesday. 

MAYA MILLETE'S HUSBAND LARRY CHOKED HER UNTIL SHE PASSED OUT, GOOGLED DATE-RAPE DRUGS: WARRANT

The prosecutor reportedly argued in court that Larry had inappropriate conversations with his kids during those phone calls, criticizing their mother's side of the family, asking the children to read him news headlines, and suggesting that they watch the rated-R movie "Shot Caller," which is about a businessman who becomes the head of a prison gang after being sentenced for a fatal DUI crash. 

A spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney's office declined to comment for this story, citing the ongoing case. 

A SWAT team set off a flashbang before arresting Larry Millete in his Chula Vista neighborhood. 

A SWAT team set off a flashbang before arresting Larry Millete in his Chula Vista neighborhood.  (KSWB)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Millete children were not at home on Oct. 19 when a SWAT team set off a flashbang at the family's house and arrested Larry. 

He is due back in court on Nov. 4 for a bail hearing, followed by a readiness hearing on Dec. 16 and a preliminary examination on Feb. 28. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money