Laquan McDonald shooting cover-up trial's verdict expected later in December, Chicago judge says

Associated Press
The trial of (left to right) Officer Joseph Walsh, Officer Thomas Gaffney and ex-Detective David March could reach its verdict later in December.  (AP, File)

CHICAGO – A judge will analyze dashcam video of the fatal police shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald and review reports to determine if she believes three officers lied to protect the officer who shot him.

Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson told attorneys Thursday she expects to deliver a verdict Dec. 19.

In a weeklong trial, prosecutors argued that reports written by the former Officer Joseph Walsh, Officer Thomas Gaffney and ex-Detective David March contained the same falsehoods in a concerted effort to shield Officer Jason Van Dyke from prosecution. The three are charged with obstruction of justice, conspiracy and official misconduct.

Jury finds Jason Van Dyke guilty of second degree murderVideo

Defense attorneys countered that the officers weren't lying and that if they checked the wrong boxes in their reports, that doesn't mean they committed crimes.

Van Dyke was convicted in October of second-degree murder.