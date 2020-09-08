LAPD breaks up house party packed with hundreds of people defying coronavirus guidelines

The Los Angeles Police Department was called to a house party early Tuesday to a Woodland Hills neighborhood where hundreds of people gathered, defying local health orders.

Shortly after officers arrived, crowds dispersed from the home. Many partygoers were seen leaving the party without masks and failed to maintain proper social distancing.

Those attending the party were mainly young adults, the demographic health officials say fueled a rise in COVID-19 cases.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Life is boring right now so we need to have fun. it was just a regular party, a regular gathering with a bunch of friends. There’s nothing else…there’s no [expletive] COVID-19," one partygoer told Fox 11.

Last month, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti authorized the Department of Water and Power to shut off services to houses or businesses that host large parties.

Click for more from Fox LA.