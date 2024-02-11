Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Lakewood Church shooting: Child shot, suspected shooter down at Joel Osteen's megachurch in Houston

Lakewood Church is famous for its senior pastor Joel Osteen

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Police responding to reported shooting at Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch Video

Police responding to reported shooting at Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch

Harris County Sheriff's Office and Houston Police Department are responding to an possible shooting scene at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston.

Texas authorities say a child was shot and the suspect who fired shots inside Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church on Sunday afternoon is down.

Constable Alan Rosen of Harris County said the child who was shot is between the ages of 5 and 9, but provided no other information.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced the latest development of the shooting, which was reported at around 2 p.m. CT on Sunday afternoon, on X. The shooting was reported at around the same time that the Spanish language church service was scheduled to start.

"Correction: shooter is down," Gonzalez wrote on social media. "But it does not appear that@HCSOTexas deputies fired shots; other agencies fired."

ILLINOIS POLICE ARREST GIRLFRIEND OF ROMEO NANCE, THE SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING 7 FAMILY MEMBERS

Lakewood Church surrounded by police

Texas authorities are investigating an active shooting at Lakewood Church. (KRIV)

"We continue to assist in a methodical/thorough search of the complex."

At around 2:10 p.m. CT, Gonzalez announced that there were "possible shots fired at/or around Lakewood Church."

Less than an hour later, Texas police confirmed that the scene was Lakewood Church.

"The active scene is at Lakewood Church on the SW Fwy service road. Traffic is very heavy near and on the service road," Houston Police Department wrote on X.

SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING 7 IN ILLINOIS KILLED HIMSELF WHEN FOUND BY US MARSHALS IN TEXAS: POLICE

"Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. We have PIOs en route to the scene and will provide any and all updates here."

Lakewood church exteriors

A long line of cars forms outside of Lakewood Church waiting for the opportunity to donate to the victims of the Tropical Storm Harvey, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston. (Photo by Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Police later advised that anyone with missing family members should head to the "family reunification location" at Greenway Plaza's Life Time Fitness gym.

Lakewood Church confirmed on X that there was a shooting and asked that users "please pray for Lakewood and our community."

In a press release sent to local outlets, Governor Greg Abbott called the shooting "tragic."

"Our hearts are with those impacted by today’s tragic shooting and the entire Lakewood Church community in Houston," Abbott said. "Places of worship are sacred."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department for comment.

Lakewood Church in Houston prepares to receive victims of Tropical Storm Harvey, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston. Volunteers are helping receiving donations from people driving by dropping first need items. (Photo by Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

This story is developing, check back with us for updates.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.