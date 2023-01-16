Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Lake Stevens police fatally shoot man suspected of car theft

WA officers got into altercation with man before shooting occurred

Associated Press
Police on Friday shot and killed a man suspected of stealing a car north of Snohomish in Lake Stevens, law enforcement officials said.

Officers were called to the Frontier Village shopping center around 11:30 a.m. on a report that a man stole a car from a woman there and fled south on Highway 9, The Daily Herald reported.

POlice in Lake Stevens, Washington shot and killed a man on Friday who was suspected of stealing a car. Officers got into a confrontation with the man before the incident occurred. 

Officers pursued the vehicle, which the man at some point exited and he started running, according to Nathan Fabia, a Mukilteo police officer who serves as spokesperson for the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, a law enforcement group that leads investigations into police use of force.

Officers got into a confrontation with the man and then an officer or officers fatally shot him, Fabia said. It’s unclear if the man had a weapon, he said. No officers were hurt. No further details about the confrontation were released.

That portion of Highway 9 was closed Friday afternoon and an investigation was ongoing.