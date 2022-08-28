Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot in an attempted carjacking in Washington D.C., reports The Washington Post.

Robinson is in stable condition after taking "at least two shots" to the lower body, per NFL Network.

The incident occurred at the 1000 block of H street, and according to The Washington Times, police are looking for two suspects who fled the scene. A firearm was also recovered at the scene.

Robinson, a third-round pick out of Alabama in this year's NFL Draft, has been performing well at training camp for his new team behind running backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

In his first preseason game with the against the Carolina Panthers, he had 26 yards on six carries with a touchdown, while also catching both of his targets for 15 yards. Given that he didn't play in the last preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, it was assumed that Robinson had already made enough of an impression to make the team.

Robinson, who had a breakout year for Alabama during their national title run this past season, was taken by Washington in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In his fifth-year senior year, Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards with 16 total touchdowns. He was an integral piece of a dominant Crimson Tide offense that made it to the national championship game but fell to the Georgia Bulldogs back in February.