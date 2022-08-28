Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington Commanders
Published

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery: report

Robinson is reportedly in stable condition.

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot in an attempted carjacking in Washington D.C., reports The Washington Post. 

Robinson is in stable condition after taking "at least two shots" to the lower body, per NFL Network.

The incident occurred at the 1000 block of H street, and according to The Washington Times, police are looking for two suspects who fled the scene. A firearm was also recovered at the scene. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brian Robinson Jr. #8 of the Washington Commanders poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California 

Brian Robinson Jr. #8 of the Washington Commanders poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Robinson, a third-round pick out of Alabama in this year's NFL Draft, has been performing well at training camp for his new team behind running backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. 

In his first preseason game with the against the Carolina Panthers, he had 26 yards on six carries with a touchdown, while also catching both of his targets for 15 yards. Given that he didn't play in the last preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, it was assumed that Robinson had already made enough of an impression to make the team.

COMMANDERS' JASON WRIGHT CALLS OUT REPORTER OVER INTERVIEW WITH CARSON WENTZ: ‘POMPOUS, UNPROFESSIONAL MESS’ 

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs DB Christopher Smith (29) trips Alabama Crimson Tide RB Brian Robinson Jr. (4) during the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. 

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs DB Christopher Smith (29) trips Alabama Crimson Tide RB Brian Robinson Jr. (4) during the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.  ((Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images))

Robinson, who had a breakout year for Alabama during their national title run this past season, was taken by Washington in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

AARON RODGERS EXPLAINS CALCULATED ‘IMMUNIZED’ REMARK THAT FUELED COVID CONTROVERSY

Brian Robinson Jr. #8 of the Washington Commanders poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on May 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. 

Brian Robinson Jr. #8 of the Washington Commanders poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on May 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his fifth-year senior year, Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards with 16 total touchdowns. He was an integral piece of a dominant Crimson Tide offense that made it to the national championship game but fell to the Georgia Bulldogs back in February. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.