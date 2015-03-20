Lake Havasu City assures its London Bridge not falling despite statements in British tabloid

The London Bridge is not falling down, despite a British tabloid saying that the Lake Havasu City tourist attraction is being bulldozed to make way for drug tourism.

Lake Havasu City officials heard about the story in The Sun after a local resident visiting the United Kingdom brought back a copy of the tabloid. They say it was a slap in the face and demanded a retraction and an apology.

Doug Traub with the Lake Havasu City Convention and Visitors Bureau said Tuesday that the city got a partial victory with the article no longer appearing on The Sun's website.

Lake Havasu City is known for its link to London. The city's founder purchased a version of the bridge in the late 1960s and had it reconstructed in western Arizona.