US economic chokehold on Iran reaches peak leverage and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. US economic chokehold on Iran reaches peak leverage

2. Trump pressed on whether he’d use a nuclear weapon on Iran

3. Defense Department scientist’s death raises questions



MAJOR HEADLINES

EYES IN THE SKY — Football field-sized object tracked on sonar at 200 mph, Rep Burchett says. Continue reading …

FLEEING THE SCENE — Patriots coach breaks silence on affair scandal after kissing photos leak. Continue reading …

DAY IN COURT — School teacher known as 'Mr Wonderful' accused of heinous crimes against students. Continue reading …

BEYOND FOOTBALL — Fernando Mendoza’s emotional hug with mom steals NFL Draft spotlight. Continue reading …

HEIR APPARENT — Rams shake up NFL Draft first round with surprise pick of Alabama QB. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

MAPS AND MAYHEM — Virginia’s redistricting war lays bare state's sharp partisan turn as legal fight looms. Continue reading …

'LAME DUCK' — Jeffries tears into DeSantis as 'charismatically challenged' over redistricting gambit. Continue reading …

NONPROFIT EXPOSED — GOP lawmakers target SPLC-linked federal judge with lifetime appointment on bench. Continue reading …

LINGERING QUESTIONS — Epstein fallout grows as DOJ watchdog digs deeper into handling of the case. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

FLASHBACK — Five of the most politically-charged moments at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Continue reading …

BITTER FEUD — Patel fiercely rejects NY Times' claim that FBI 'investigated' one of its reporters. Continue reading …

BROKEN PROMISES — Podcasters who helped Trump win now warn his Iran war will hand power back to Dems. Continue reading …

ROUGH ENDORSEMENT — CNBC host grills Elizabeth Warren on rallying with controversial Senate hopeful. Continue reading …

OPINION

DAVID MAIMON — Iran and its allies are committing epic financial fraud in America. I watch it happen every day. Continue reading …

DAVID BIER — Trump's immigration crackdown may be hitting the legal workers we need. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

ZERO TOLERANCE — Popular destination cracks down hard on tourists as new limits threaten summer getaways. Continue reading …

SECRET CRACKED — NOAA identifies bizarre 'golden orb' found 2 miles deep on sea floor near Alaska. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ — What landed this Democrat in hot water? How did Jelly Roll lose his way? Take the quiz here …

ROYAL SNUB — King Charles won’t meet Prince Harry during monarch’s US state visit. Continue reading …

PEAK VIEWING — Remarkable bird's-eye view shown of tulips in bloom at Illinois farm. See video ...

WATCH

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM — Iran's economy is in a freefall. See video …

BENNY JOHNSON — SPLC's corporate-scale fraud must be shut down. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as federal momentum builds behind psychedelic research, spotlighting a controversial compound’s potential role in treating veteran trauma. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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