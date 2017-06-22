LA woman leads police on bizarre, high-speed chase that ends when she decides to smoke a cigarette

Police officers attempted to stop a Los Angeles woman they believed was driving a stolen car when she led them on a bizarre half-hour chase that left one of the officers injured.

At some point during the chase, the woman came to an abrupt stop. When officers exited their vehicle to approach her, she backed up at a high speed, crashing into a patrol car and injuring an officer, said Sgt. Ron Fisher of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Van Nuys Division.

The woman took off again and later stopped again in the Van Nuys area of L.A. When police began approaching her, she stuck her head out of the sunroof of the car and began smoking a cigarette. She refused to comply with officer’s demands, and was forced out of the vehicle and taken into custody, according to police.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital.

