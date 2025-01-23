Expand / Collapse search
LA Fires

LA wildfires: Surveillance video captures suspects stealing fire equipment during disaster response

Two suspects are wanted for stealing essential fire equipment from crew working the Los Angeles wildfires

Stepheny Price
Federal investigators are searching for the suspects, caught on surveillance footage, allegedly stealing fire equipment from a U.S. Forest Service strike team during a Southern California windstorm event. 

U.S. Forest Service officials say the incident happened on Friday, January 17, around 3 a.m., when thieves targeted firefighters from a strike team who were responding to a "high wind event," in Rancho Cucamonga, a San Bernardino County city about 40 miles east of Los Angeles.

The team had parked their engine behind a Hilton Hotel when surveillance cameras caught two male suspects pull up next to the engine and "forcibly open" three locked compartments of the engine and removed essential fire equipment, the agency said in statement. 

The two male suspects were then seen fleeing with the equipment in a red two-door Jeep Wrangler with a black soft top, tan seats and a partially visible California license plate starting with the number "6".

CALIFORNIA POLICE ARREST TWO IN PALISADES FIRE EVACUATION ZONE AFTER 'SUSPICIOUS' BEHAVIOR

Jeep sought in fire equipment theft

Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly broke into a locked U.S. Forest Service fire engine and stole equipment from crews who were stationed in the Inland Empire last week.  (U.S. Forest Service - San Bernardino National Forest)

Officials described the first suspect, who was carrying the bolt cutters, as a man who was between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet tall with a "large build and a thin mustache." He was last seen wearing a black knit hat, a red jacket with yellow trim on the shoulders and sides and blue pants. 

The second suspect is described by officials as a man, believed to be about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10 with a "husky build." He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap with an unknown white logo, a blue long sleeve shirt and baggy jeans. 

LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES REKINDLE 'ECO-TERROR' ARSON SUSPECT MANHUNT AFTER FAKE FIREFIGHTERS ARRESTED

    Federal investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating two men who were seen on surveillance cameras breaking into a U.S. Forest Service vehicle and stealing critical fire equipment in San Bernardino County.   (U.S. Forest Service - San Bernardino National Forest)

    U.S. Forest Service investigators are seeking the public’s help identifying two men who broke into a locked fire engine and stole equipment from a crew standing by for deployments during the Santa Ana wind events. (U.S. Forest Service - San Bernardino National Forest)

    U.S. Forest Service is searching for two alleged thieves sought for stealing firefighting gear from U.S. Forest Service crews. (U.S. Forest Service - San Bernardino National Forest)

    Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly broke into a locked U.S. Forest Service fire engine and stole equipment from crews who were stationed in the Inland Empire last week.  (U.S. Forest Service - San Bernardino National Forest)

    Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly broke into a locked U.S. Forest Service fire engine and stole equipment from crews who were stationed in the Inland Empire last week.  (U.S. Forest Service - San Bernardino National Forest)

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact USFS Law Enforcement Officer Tyler Smith by email at tyler.smith2@usda.gov, or contact the Federal Interagency Communications Center at 909-383-5653.

The theft comes as Southern California continues to battle devastating fires and intense winds. 

COUPLE WITH FAKE FIRE TRUCK BUSTED FOR IMPERSONATING FIREFIGHTERS NEAR PALISADES FIRE IN LOS ANGELES: SHERIFF

Police arrest a firefighter impersonator in Pacific Palisades

A person arrested for impersonating a firefighter in the Palisades Fire evacuation area. He and another person were spotted on mopeds in the evacuation zone. (Eric Fox/ Fox First On Scene Photography)

Authorities have made several arrests in recent weeks of individuals who have impersonated firefighters or pretending to be members of the media to enter a fire zone.

"These arrests underscore the strength of our partnership with LASD as we work together to secure and protect the communities affected by the wildfires," CHP said in a previous statement.

"Criminal activities such as unlawful entry into evacuation zones, forging press passes, and looting will not be tolerated." 

Fox News' Mollie Markowitz contributed to this report. 

Stepheny Price is writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com