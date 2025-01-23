LA wildfires: Surveillance video captures suspects stealing fire equipment during disaster response

Federal investigators are searching for the suspects, caught on surveillance footage, allegedly stealing fire equipment from a U.S. Forest Service strike team during a Southern California windstorm event.

U.S. Forest Service officials say the incident happened on Friday, January 17, around 3 a.m., when thieves targeted firefighters from a strike team who were responding to a "high wind event," in Rancho Cucamonga, a San Bernardino County city about 40 miles east of Los Angeles.

The team had parked their engine behind a Hilton Hotel when surveillance cameras caught two male suspects pull up next to the engine and "forcibly open" three locked compartments of the engine and removed essential fire equipment, the agency said in statement.

The two male suspects were then seen fleeing with the equipment in a red two-door Jeep Wrangler with a black soft top, tan seats and a partially visible California license plate starting with the number "6".

Officials described the first suspect, who was carrying the bolt cutters, as a man who was between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet tall with a "large build and a thin mustache." He was last seen wearing a black knit hat, a red jacket with yellow trim on the shoulders and sides and blue pants.

The second suspect is described by officials as a man, believed to be about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10 with a "husky build." He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap with an unknown white logo, a blue long sleeve shirt and baggy jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact USFS Law Enforcement Officer Tyler Smith by email at tyler.smith2@usda.gov, or contact the Federal Interagency Communications Center at 909-383-5653.

The theft comes as Southern California continues to battle devastating fires and intense winds.

Authorities have made several arrests in recent weeks of individuals who have impersonated firefighters or pretending to be members of the media to enter a fire zone.

"These arrests underscore the strength of our partnership with LASD as we work together to secure and protect the communities affected by the wildfires," CHP said in a previous statement.

"Criminal activities such as unlawful entry into evacuation zones, forging press passes, and looting will not be tolerated."

