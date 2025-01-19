Couple with fake fire truck busted for impersonating firefighters near Palisades Fire in Los Angeles: sheriff

Los Angeles authorities said a couple was arrested for impersonating firefighters after they attempted to enter an evacuation zone with a fake firetruck near the Palisades Fire area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that Dustin Nehl, 31, and Jennifer Nehl, 44, were arrested for Impersonating a Firefighter and entering an evacuation zone.

Officials said an LAPD patrol unit was driving through the Palisades Fire area with fire personnel and noticed a fire truck that did not appear to be legitimate.

The officers reached out to deputies and shared that the individuals in the phony fire truck attempted to enter an evacuation zone.

Upon approaching the truck, officials said deputies noticed that both suspects were wearing turnout gear.

The occupants claimed to be from the "Roaring River Fire Department" in Oregon. However, deputies learned that the department was not legitimate, and the truck was purchased at an auction.

The fire truck was impounded by authorities.

Officials said the two occupants were also wearing CAL-Fire t-shirts under the turnout gear, and had helmets and radios.

The couple admitted to deputies that they had entered the evacuation zone.

Authorities uncovered that Dustin Nehl has a criminal history in Oregon, including criminal mischief and arson.

Investigators will be presenting the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration on Tuesday.

As of January 12, approximately 29 people have been arrested in Los Angeles so far in connection to criminal activity related to the ongoing wildfires.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said 25 of those arrested were in the area of the Eaton Fire, while four others came from the Palisades Fire evacuation zone.

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

