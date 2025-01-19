Expand / Collapse search
Couple with fake fire truck busted for impersonating firefighters near Palisades Fire in Los Angeles: sheriff

Authorities said fire truck was purchased at auction and the department the couple said they were with was not real

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Los Angeles authorities said a couple was arrested for impersonating firefighters after they attempted to enter an evacuation zone with a fake firetruck near the Palisades Fire area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that Dustin Nehl, 31, and Jennifer Nehl, 44, were arrested for Impersonating a Firefighter and entering an evacuation zone.

Officials said an LAPD patrol unit was driving through the Palisades Fire area with fire personnel and noticed a fire truck that did not appear to be legitimate. 

The officers reached out to deputies and shared that the individuals in the phony fire truck attempted to enter an evacuation zone.

Fake fire truck found at Palisades Fire

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said two individuals from Oregon were arrested for impersonating firefighters near the Palisades Fire. (Los Angeles County Sheriffs Dept./AP Photo/Jae C. Hong/AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)

Upon approaching the truck, officials said deputies noticed that both suspects were wearing turnout gear. 

The occupants claimed to be from the "Roaring River Fire Department" in Oregon. However, deputies learned that the department was not legitimate, and the truck was purchased at an auction.

The fire truck was impounded by authorities. 

  Passenger view of fake fire truck
    Los Angeles authorities arrested a couple and impounded their fake fire truck after they were allegedly caught impersonating firefighters near the Palisades Fire. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.)

  Backside view of fake fire truck
    Two people were arrested for attempting to enter an evacuation zone in the Palisades Fire with a fake fire truck.  (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.)

  Fake firefighting gear
    Authorities said the couple were wearing CAL-Fire t-shirts under the turnout gear. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.)

  Another view of fake Oregon fire truck
    Authorities said the couple claimed to be from the "Roaring River Fire Department" in Oregon.  (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.)

  Fake Oregon fire truck side view
    Authorities impounded a fake fire truck after a couple was caught allegedly impersonating firefighters near the Palisades Fire. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.)

  Fake firefighting radios
    The couple had radios and other gear with them, authorities said. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.)

  Front of fake fire truck
    Deputies arrested Dustin Nehl, 31, and Jennifer Nehl, 44, for Impersonating a Firefighter and Entering an evacuation zone near the Palisades Fire.

Officials said the two occupants were also wearing CAL-Fire t-shirts under the turnout gear, and had helmets and radios.

The couple admitted to deputies that they had entered the evacuation zone.

Authorities uncovered that Dustin Nehl has a criminal history in Oregon, including criminal mischief and arson. 

Brentwood California firetruck and crews

'Palisades Fire' near Brentwood neighborhood in Los Angeles on January 11, 2025.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Investigators will be presenting the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration on Tuesday. 

As of January 12, approximately 29 people have been arrested in Los Angeles so far in connection to criminal activity related to the ongoing wildfires.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said 25 of those arrested were in the area of the Eaton Fire, while four others came from the Palisades Fire evacuation zone. 

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace contributed to this report. 

