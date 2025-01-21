California police arrest two in Palisades Fire evacuation zone after 'suspicious' behavior

Following several arrests in recent weeks of individuals who authorities say impersonated firefighters, officials now say two more people have been taken into custody for pretending to be members of the media to enter a fire zone.

Authorities say the two suspects allegedly forged press passes to unlawfully enter a Palisades Fire evacuation zone.

Officers stationed at road closures for the Palisades Fire came into contact with "two suspicious individuals," who were at separate roadblock locations, California Highway Patrol said in a press statement on Sunday.

"These individuals had been coming and going from the closures while using what appeared to be Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) press passes, and their behavior raised suspicion," the statement continued.

California Highway Patrol officers confirmed with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that the press passes were both fake, and both individuals carrying the passes were arrested.

A search of their belongings revealed more fraudulent press passes.

The latest arrests follow several others in recent weeks of individuals accused of attempting to enter fire zones by using deception.

An Oregon couple was arrested on Saturday for allegedly impersonating firefighters after they attempted to enter an evacuation zone with a fake firetruck.

Last week, a burglary suspect disguised as a firefighter was arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department previously confirmed with Fox News Digital.

"These arrests underscore the strength of our partnership with LASD as we work together to secure and protect the communities affected by the wildfires," CHP said in the latest statement.

"Criminal activities such as unlawful entry into evacuation zones, forging press passes, and looting will not be tolerated."