California police arrest two in Palisades Fire evacuation zone after 'suspicious' behavior

The latest arrests in Los Angeles, for phony press passes, come after others were accused of impersonating firefighters

Mollie Markowitz By Mollie Markowitz Fox News
Published
Prestigious awards recovered from California wildfire looters Video

Prestigious awards recovered from California wildfire looters

Fire crews recover stolen awards from alleged California wildfire looters. (Credit: @lafdwatchdog)

Following several arrests in recent weeks of individuals who authorities say impersonated firefighters, officials now say two more people have been taken into custody for pretending to be members of the media to enter a fire zone.

Authorities say the two suspects allegedly forged press passes to unlawfully enter a Palisades Fire evacuation zone. 

Officers stationed at road closures for the Palisades Fire came into contact with "two suspicious individuals," who were at separate roadblock locations, California Highway Patrol said in a press statement on Sunday.

COUPLE WITH FAKE FIRE TRUCK BUSTED FOR IMPERSONATING FIREFIGHTERS NEAR PALISADES FIRE IN LOS ANGELES: SHERIFF

CHP arrested two individuals for using forged press passes to unlawfully enter a fire evacuation zone

CHP arrested two individuals accused of using forged press passes to unlawfully enter a fire evacuation zone. (Facebook/California Highway Patrol)

"These individuals had been coming and going from the closures while using what appeared to be Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) press passes, and their behavior raised suspicion," the statement continued.

California Highway Patrol officers confirmed with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department that the press passes were both fake, and both individuals carrying the passes were arrested. 

A search of their belongings revealed more fraudulent press passes. 

LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES: ARMED HOMEOWNERS PATROL FOR LOOTERS INSIDE EVACUATION ZONE

Fake fire truck found at Palisades Fire

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said two individuals from Oregon have been arrested for impersonating firefighters near the Palisades Fire. (Los Angeles County Sheriffs Dept./AP Photo/Jae C. Hong/AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)

The latest arrests follow several others in recent weeks of individuals accused of attempting to enter fire zones by using deception. 

An Oregon couple was arrested on Saturday for allegedly impersonating firefighters after they attempted to enter an evacuation zone with a fake firetruck. 

Last week, a burglary suspect disguised as a firefighter was arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department previously confirmed with Fox News Digital.  

LA MAYOR'S OFFICE SILENT ON DEPUTY WHO WAS IN CHARGE OF FIRE DEPT., PLACED ON LEAVE FOR ALLEGED BOMB THREAT

A California Department of Corrections hand crew works containment lines ahead of the Palisades Fire

A California Department of Corrections hand crew works containment lines ahead of the Palisades Fire Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 in Santa Monica, Calif.  (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

"These arrests underscore the strength of our partnership with LASD as we work together to secure and protect the communities affected by the wildfires," CHP said in the latest statement. 

"Criminal activities such as unlawful entry into evacuation zones, forging press passes, and looting will not be tolerated." 

