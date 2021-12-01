Los Angeles suspects mug mother with baby outside home in brazen daytime robbery caught on camera

Police in Los Angeles were looking for two suspects who allegedly victimized a mother and her baby last weekend in a brazen daytime crime that was caught on a security camera.

Video of the robbery shows the mother entering the front gate to the driveway of her home in the affluent Hancock Park neighborhood, west of downtown Los Angeles, around 5 p.m. Sunday while the suspects park across the street and jog over to enter the still-open gate.

The suspects corner the mother in the driveway, demanding her belongings.

Fearing for the safety of herself and her child, the mother gave the suspects her diaper bags and bottle cooler, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a release. The suspects then drove away in a silver, four-door sedan with tinted windows.

The suspects were described as Black men between 20 and 29 years old, with one wearing a light-color facemask, black hoodie, red sweat pants with white writing or a logo and white shoes and the other wearing a black mask gray hoodie, black sweat pants and black shoes, police said.