Family reacts to death of Temple University senior shot and killed during robbery

The family of a Temple University senior shot and killed during a robbery Sunday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, have released a statement about his death.



Officers responded to a 911 call for a person with a gun in the 2200 block of North Park Avenue on the city's north side at approximately 1:32 p.m. They found Samuel Collington, 21, with gunshot wounds to his chest and back.

Police took Collington to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:57 p.m. Police report he lived on the block he was shot.



TEMPLE UNIVERSITY SENIOR SHOT, KILLED DURING ROBBERY IN PHILLY: POLICE



The family statement reads:

Sam Collington – our son, brother, nephew, and cousin - was and is our hero, and this senseless act crushes us. He was kind and accomplished – president of his class, an eagle scout, National Honor Society, band, an intern at city hall, among many other things. Sam spent all of his free time raising awareness for the issues that meant the most to him. In his honor, we will do everything to make sure that there is #JusticeForSam. We are planning a vigil this week so that his friends and members of his communities can mourn, and we are working to offer a reward to help authorities find his killer. We will surely let you know through our family spokesperson our plans so you can help us get the message out and we get justice for Sam.

In the meantime, we ask that you respect our privacy over the next two days and do not call so we can make our plans. We want Justice for Sam.

#JusticeForSam

Temple University posted an online statement in response to Collington's death the day it happened and is encouraging students impacted by the off-campus incident to seek support through Tuttleman Counseling Services , located at 1700 N. Broad St.

