LA probation officer murdered in home invasion; suspected killer is a homeless man who shattered door: report

The suspect in the deadly beating of an off-duty female Los Angeles County probation officer killed during an alleged home invasion over the weekend is a homeless man, according to a report.

The Los Angeles County Probation Department announced on Monday that it is mourning the loss of Deputy Probation Officer II, Paula Lind.

The "devoted staff member" who served the department for 16 years was a "home invasion victim" who suffered "fatal injuries" on Sunday, the press release said.

The Los Angeles Times, citing sheriff’s homicide Lt. Michael Gomez, reported that Lind’s suspected killer is a homeless man believed to have gained entry into her home by shattering a sliding door.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department did not immediately confirm that detail to Fox News Digital.

According to the sheriff’s department’s most recent release, deputies responded at about 12:05 a.m. on Sunday to the 45500 block of Barrymore Ave. in Lancaster regarding a burglary/home invasion call.

"When deputies arrived, they found the victim, a Black female, 50-55 years of age, unresponsive and suffering from blunt head trauma. The victim was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene," the release says. "A male who was discovered in the house has been currently detained. There is no additional information available at this time."

The Los Angeles County Probation Department also confirmed on Monday that "authorities have one person in custody, and an investigation is underway." The Probation Department’s Honor Guard and Special Enforcement Operations team assisted in transferring DPO II Lind to the Coroner’s Office, according to the agency's release.

"Our hearts are heavy today. Our Officers work daily to help folks start over and rebuild their lives; their work helps keep communities safe," Chief Probation Officer Adolfo Gonzales said in a statement. "It is horrifying to hear that one of our beloved Officers passed in this manner. I am hopeful that the individual responsible for this attack will be held accountable and that justice will prevail. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lind family, loved ones, and friends."

The Los Angeles County Probation Officers Union also released a statement saying they are "deeply saddened" after Lind was killed "at her residence."

"As the apparent victim of a homicide, her remains was [sic] discovered by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a burglary call," according to AFSCME Local 685. "As the investigation by LASD is pending, we pray that those responsible for her untimely passing be brought to justice swiftly."

"As the family wishes to mourn in private, please join us in sending our heartfelt condolences with thoughts and prayers during this difficult tragic time," the union added.