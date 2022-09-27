Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

LA probation officer murdered in home invasion; suspected killer is a homeless man who shattered door: report

Paula Lind — a Los Angeles County deputy probation officer turned homicide victim — was killed during a home invasion on Sunday, authorities say

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace , Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The suspect in the deadly beating of an off-duty female Los Angeles County probation officer killed during an alleged home invasion over the weekend is a homeless man, according to a report. 

The Los Angeles County Probation Department announced on Monday that it is mourning the loss of Deputy Probation Officer II, Paula Lind. 

The "devoted staff member" who served the department for 16 years was a "home invasion victim" who suffered "fatal injuries" on Sunday, the press release said. 

The Los Angeles Times, citing sheriff’s homicide Lt. Michael Gomez, reported that Lind’s suspected killer is a homeless man believed to have gained entry into her home by shattering a sliding door.

LOS ANGELES OFFICIALS CHALLENGING ACCURACY OF LATEST HOMELESSNESS COUNT, DEMAND AUDIT: REPORTS

Los Angeles County Probation Officer Paula Lind, 52, died of an apparent homicide at her residence Sunday, according to the probation officers union. 

Los Angeles County Probation Officer Paula Lind, 52, died of an apparent homicide at her residence Sunday, according to the probation officers union.  (AFSCME Local 685)

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department did not immediately confirm that detail to Fox News Digital. 

According to the sheriff’s department’s most recent release, deputies responded at about 12:05 a.m. on Sunday to the 45500 block of Barrymore Ave. in Lancaster regarding a burglary/home invasion call.

"When deputies arrived, they found the victim, a Black female, 50-55 years of age, unresponsive and suffering from blunt head trauma. The victim was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene," the release says. "A male who was discovered in the house has been currently detained. There is no additional information available at this time." 

The Los Angeles County Probation Department also confirmed on Monday that "authorities have one person in custody, and an investigation is underway." The Probation Department’s Honor Guard and Special Enforcement Operations team assisted in transferring DPO II Lind to the Coroner’s Office, according to the agency's release. 

The Los Angeles County Probation Department’s Honor Guard and SEO deputies escorted Paula Lind's remains in a procession to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. 

The Los Angeles County Probation Department’s Honor Guard and SEO deputies escorted Paula Lind's remains in a procession to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.  (AFSCME Local 685)

"Our hearts are heavy today. Our Officers work daily to help folks start over and rebuild their lives; their work helps keep communities safe," Chief Probation Officer Adolfo Gonzales said in a statement. "It is horrifying to hear that one of our beloved Officers passed in this manner. I am hopeful that the individual responsible for this attack will be held accountable and that justice will prevail. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lind family, loved ones, and friends."

Law enforcement presence outside the home of slain Los Angeles County probation officer Paula Lind. 

Law enforcement presence outside the home of slain Los Angeles County probation officer Paula Lind.  (KTTV)

The Los Angeles County Probation Officers Union also released a statement saying they are "deeply saddened" after Lind was killed "at her residence." 

"As the apparent victim of a homicide, her remains was [sic] discovered by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a burglary call," according to AFSCME Local 685. "As the investigation by LASD is pending, we pray that those responsible for her untimely passing be brought to justice swiftly."

"As the family wishes to mourn in private, please join us in sending our heartfelt condolences with thoughts and prayers during this difficult tragic time," the union added. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 